We Know The First Title Defense To Take Place At AEW's Battle Of The Belts VIII

This Saturday brings about AEW's eighth installment of Battle Of The Belts at 10:00 p.m. EST, following "AEW Collision." What's more, it looks like Tony Khan has inked the first title match to be included on the card. The AEW World Trios Championship will be defended in Memphis when The Acclaimed and their mentor — "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn — put their belts on the line against the challenging triumvirate of Daniel Garcia, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker.

On the previous episode of "Collision," the former members of the Jericho Appreciation Society laid out a challenge to the titleholders with a bout between the two sides expected for the upcoming episode of the Saturday show. But with a division of labor required to pull off both "Collision" and Battle Of The Belts, that title defense has been shifted to the later time slot.

The Acclaimed and Gunn have made some cosmetic changes to the trios division since capturing the six-man straps at All In, introducing custom scissor titles shortly thereafter to match their style. But the long-standing partnership of Garcia, Menard, and Parker is hoping to put aside some recent differences in order to take the belts home this weekend. After breaking free from Chris Jericho's assembly of loyal followers, Garcia has shown sympathy toward their old leader in recent weeks after Jericho suffered a vicious beatdown at the hands of the Don Callis Family. Such sentiments were not shared by the team formerly known as 2point0.