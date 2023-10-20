WWE Star Carlito Details Which Finishing Maneuver Hurt Him Most

Carlito recently made his return to WWE at Fastlane, and while his music might have changed, his finishing move did not. The former United States Champion delivered a devastating Backstabber, reminding fans of the iconic move that helped him win countless matches over the years. However, executing it does come at a price, due to the pain it causes him as well as the person he's delivering it to.

"I used to do it as a move, and Cena was the one who said, 'That's a cool move, you've got to do it as a finisher.' I said, 'Ah, I don't know man, I don't want to do that every night,' it's painful for both of us. I'm taking that person's weight on top of mine," Carlito told "Cheap Heat." "When we hit the mat they're coming on top of me and some of these are big boys and that can put a lot of pressure on your back.

Wrestlers such as Nikki Bella have been left seriously hurt by their own moves in the past, but thankfully that hasn't been the case with Carlito. However, he has used the Backstabber in some creative ways over the years, such as when he pulled Chris Jericho down off a ladder with it during the Money In The Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 24, which caused him more pain than anything else. "That one I gave Jericho off the ladder, that was the worst one I've ever done," he said. "I don't think I'll ever do that again. Imagine just falling off a ladder with Jericho on top of me, brutal."

