Why Kurt Angle Believes WWE's Ratings Ruthlessness Is Good For The Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took a bit of glee in watching WWE go head-to-head with AEW last week.

"I think that WWE is ruthless," Angle said on the "Kurt Angle Show" recently. "I guess they heard about Edge being on AEW. They loaded up NXT. It's a great idea. They are ruthless man. They want to get ratings and they don't want anyone to beat them, that's for sure."

WWE loaded up last week's "WWE NXT" with John Cena, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and other main roster stars to go up against "AEW Dynamite"'s special Tuesday night broadcast, which featured the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland. Angle thinks that AEW and WWE fighting for market share is like manna from heaven for the fans.

"This is great for the fans ... pulling out all these Superstars," Angle said. "It's what the fans want. It's what the fans need." The former TNA Champion says that he hasn't seen this level of competition against WWE since TNA Wrestling's tenure on Spike TV.

"We tried so hard," Angle said of the ratings battle from over a decade ago, noting that despite the stacked roster of wrestling legends and two million viewers on Spike TV, TNA simply didn't have the money to compete with WWE.

WWE won the overall ratings battle, with over 900,000 tuning into "NXT" in comparison to the over 600,000 that watched AEW. But the 18-49 demographic was much closer, showing there is still a fairly even battle for the eyeballs of that coveted demographic.