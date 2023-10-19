Jade Cargill Shares Photos From WWE Headquarters In Stamford

New WWE star Jade Cargill has posted a series of photos of herself posing outside and inside WWE's headquarters in Stamford. The former AEW star posted three pictures on X, the first of her posing in front of the WWE headquarters, the second inside the building, and the third in front of a huge WWE Championship that was recently installed on the premises.

Today was a good day. 😎⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WFCrNBEzTD — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 19, 2023

IDK yall....red looks so good on me. 😎 pic.twitter.com/aHUziwaqzx — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 19, 2023

You would think the logo was made for MY pose ⚡️😎🤑 pic.twitter.com/HQRcBjxmZ7 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 19, 2023

Cargill posted videos of her arriving at the headquarters on her Instagram stories, mentioning that she had a busy day of meetings, presumably with WWE executives at the Stamford headquarters. The one-time AEW TBS Champion has made appearances on all three brands — "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT" since featuring for the first time in WWE earlier this month at the Fastlane premium live event. At the show, she was welcomed by WWE chief content officer Triple H.

She then appeared on the October 10 edition of "NXT," which competed with "AEW Dynamite," and was greeted by Shawn Michaels. Her next appearance on WWE television was at last week's "SmackDown," when she came face-to-face with Charlotte Flair, after the two were introduced to each other by a beaming Triple H. Cargill made her "Raw" debut this past week where she seemed to indicate that she wants to go after Becky Lynch's "NXT" Women's Championship, and featured again on "NXT" this past week.