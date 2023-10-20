Raquel Rodriguez Assesses Five-Way Women's Title Match Set For WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Raquel Rodriguez is one of the four women slated to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel on November 4. Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark will also vie for the title. Despite her decreased odds of winning, Rodriguez is ecstatic about having the opportunity to tangle up with a diverse crop of competitors.

Speaking with The Dallas Morning News, Rodriguez provided her assessment of the upcoming fatal-five-way women's title match. "Well, this will actually be my first time going to Saudi Arabia. So, I'm very excited," Rodriguez said. "I'm even more excited to be in a Fatal 5-Way and, of course, any time I get to wrestle Rhea the energy is super, super high. But not only am I stepping into the ring with Ripley, I'm stepping in there with, of course, the returning Nia Jax. The force to be reckoned with. The bad woman, Shayna Baszler. And of course, the wild card Zoey Stark. So, I'm a little nervous, trying to figure out how I should prepare for this. Thankfully, we have a little bit of time, but this coming Monday when we're in Dallas, I think we're gonna add a little bit more of the pieces to the puzzle."

This isn't Rodriguez's first shot at the WWE Women's World Championship, having previously fallen short against Ripley at WWE Payback last month. Following her initial loss, Rodriguez received a second chance to secure the gold on the September 11 episode of "WWE Raw." This was also the same night that Nia Jax made her surprise return to WWE and ultimately cost Rodriguez the match.