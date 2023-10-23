Dijak Calls His Current WWE NXT Run His 'Most Fulfilling Year' In His Career

Dijak, who formerly went by the ring name Dominik Dijakovic, has thanked Triple H and Shawn Michaels for his current run in "WWE NXT."

The 36-year-old star said on social media that the last year has been the most fulfilling year of his pro wrestling career, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to him by Triple H, Michaels, and the "NXT" team.

"It's been one year since we officially began what has turned out to be the most fulfilling year of my entire career. I am forever grateful to @‌ShawnMichaels, @‌TripleH, and everybody in @‌WWENXT for helping us bring this vision to life. Thanks everyone, we are just getting started."

Dijak was one of the members of the Retribution faction which had a short and unremarkable run on the main roster. He was given an opportunity to return to "NXT" last year, making his mark when he attacked then "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee.

Dijak's feud with Lee resulted in a North American title match, where the latter retained his title earlier this year. The two faced off again in August, where Dijak was bested once again. The former Retribution member was recently in a feud with Eddy Thorpe, and even had the opportunity to become the #1 contender of the "NXT" Championship when he faced Baron Corbin and Carmelo Hayes, which was ultimately won by Hayes.