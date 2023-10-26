Why Kevin Sullivan Doesn't Think Roman Reigns Will Face The Rock In WWE

WrestleMania 40 is still six months away, but there are already two definite frontrunners to headline the annual extravaganza — Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Rock or against Cody Rhodes. The Rock really re-entered the picture when he revealed he and Reigns were initially tapped to wrestle at WrestleMania 39. He added that he'd be interested in doing the match under the right circumstances, something that drew the ire of those who want to see Rhodes "finish his story."

You can count former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan with the pro-Rhodes side of things. On the latest episode of "Tuesdays With The Taskmaster," Sullivan laid out his reasoning as to why The Rock would be a bad idea — despite the potential financial gains it could offer.

"If it's the two of them at WrestleMania, what do you do?" Sullivan pondered. "Because now you're really under a microscope business-wise, because the people just bought you are saying 'You've got The Rock and you're going to beat him?' He just did a movie that did $360 million worldwide. We're going to beat him? Can we beat Roman?' I don't think that match ever takes place."

The Rock's interest in a match with Reigns may ultimately be moot as his schedule is always packed to the brim as it is — now that an XFL-USFL merger is in the works. A potential end to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has ground production in Hollywood to a virtual halt over the last several months, could also put any potential WrestleMania participation on shaky ground.

