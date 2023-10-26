Photo: Mickie James Shows Off The Damage She Suffered At Impact Bound For Glory

Having made her in-ring professional debut all the way back in 1999, Mickie James is a certified legend of women's wrestling, having won championships just about everywhere she's competed. Despite that long history, James continues to encounter other big stars that she's never actually wrestled one-on-one, most recently at Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2023 last weekend, which saw James challenge Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi) for the Knockouts World Championship. While the two women had run-ins during various multi-person and battle royal matches in WWE, they had never clashed one-on-one before. This time, Trinity emerged victorious, continuing her still relatively young reign as champion.

It's a classic saying that "pro wrestling isn't ballet" — which is actually a bit unfair to ballet, as its performers often get injured themselves — and to that end, James took to Instagram recently to show off the wounds of her war in the ring against Trinity. The photo, which can be seen below, paints quite the purple picture of James' upper body post-match, as she's sporting copious bruises on her arms.

James' showdown with Trinity was her first shot at regaining the title she once proudly held, but was forced to relinquish due to injury back in March, ending her fifth reign with the gold. One assumes more title opportunities will be in James' future as Impact moves toward officially rebranding back to TNA in January.