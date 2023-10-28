ROH Women's Champion Athena Lists Women She'd Like To Wrestle

Even when one is a "forever champ," as Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena likes to call herself, it's always good to have more opponents. Athena could certainly use some, as she has successfully defended her ROH Women's title numerous times over the last year, including wins over Willow Nightingale twice, and Kiera Hogan three times.

Athena has some ideas for some big-name opponents after being asked during a "K&S WrestleFest" virtual signing who she would like to wrestle from wrestling's past and present.

"I've always wanted a match with Beth Phoenix," Athena said. "I've always wanted a match with Jazz. I would probably want to say Manami Toyota, just to see how that would go. Mercedes Mone, Giulia. I have a lot on my list. I have a lot."

The most surprising name on the list is arguably Mone. While Athena and Mone were co-workers for years in WWE, where they competed as Ember Moon and Sasha Banks respectively, the duo never had a one-on-one singles match. Instead, the two competed as tag team and trios partners on several occasions and faced off as opponents on four occasions in tag or multi-woman bouts.

Fortunately for Athena, a match with Mone may be an itch she can scratch sooner or later. The former IWGP Women's Champion appeared poised to make an appearance in AEW prior to suffering an injury in May, with reports suggesting she was in discussions to wrestle at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Mone later appeared in the crowd during AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.

