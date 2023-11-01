WWE's Grayson Waller Explains What The Title Would Be Of A Song Taylor Swift Wrote About Him

Rising WWE star Grayson Waller has made it clear that he's willing to take aim at anyone, whether or not they're a professional wrestler. One of Waller's latest targets online has been pop megastar Taylor Swift and her fanbase, known as "Swifties." Appearing on WWE's "The Bump," Waller was asked to name the possible title of a Swift song about him, and the WWE star took the opportunity to further advance the one-sided feud.

"It's gotta be called 'The Grayson Waller Rub,' because all of the sudden this week, I think people are talking about her more than ever," Waller said. "Obviously she's a big deal, but it just seems like all of a sudden she's really popping, and who knows? Maybe she'll come and watch me wrestle one day."

In addition to that, Waller called out Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Waller challenged Kelce to a match — something that would allow the star football player to defend Swift's honor. The relationship has recently become a hot topic of conversation for Swift fans as well as viewers of the NFL, as Swift's attendance at Chiefs games has garnered a lot of coverage.

While Waller has been spending time antagonizing pop music fans online, the Sydney, Australia native has also stayed busy on TV. Recent months have seen a burgeoning partnership between Waller and Austin Theory, with the duo dubbed "A-Town Down Under." The tag team last picked up a victory on the October 20 edition of "WWE SmackDown" against Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Bump" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.