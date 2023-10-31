WWE RAW 10/30/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Look, I'm sure there are many people who found Chelsea Green vs. Natalya more of a trick than a treat, and I understand why. This kind of silly fluff match with the announcers laughing the whole time was once a staple of the WWE women's division at its worst, a core ingredient in the "we don't take women seriously" recipe. Maybe this gives you flashbacks of a time where a non-wrestling fan walked in on your wrestling show at exactly this point, watched for 20 seconds, then wrinkled their nose and walked out. If so, I get it. In my younger days, perhaps I too would have been horrified at the prospect of wrestling not being taken seriously.

But I'm older now, and I no longer need wrestling to be taken seriously. I just want the show to be fun to watch. And like it or not, this match was fun. Nattie's outfit was a maybe little risqué, but Green and Piper Niven being dressed up like Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart was incredible; they weren't like "Sexy Bret Hart" or whatever, either, and the match in general didn't have the same lascivious male gaze feel that characterized how this would have looked a decade ago. Yes, the announcers were laughing and making jokes, but it didn't feel like they were doing that because the match was clearly not worth caring about and they had to do something to entertain themselves while it was going on — it felt like they were having a good time, because the match was actually funny and entertaining. Most notably, the spot with Nikki Cross' head sticking up from under the table to make it look like she'd been beheaded, with the same glazed-over expression she debuted last week, was wonderfully unexpected and funny. I don't need my wrestling to make me think about the dangers of concussions; I need my wrestling to have a bag of thumbtacks that's actually filled with candy corn, and for the wrestlers to bump on the candy corn while Wade Barrett reacts in horror because "nobody likes candy corn." Perfect. 11/10.

But despite the comedic nature of the match, Natalya and Green were also out here working, countering submissions and going through tables even as they smashed pumpkins and hit each other with actual pies. There was even some creativity in the finish, with Nattie and Chelsea executing the standard "babyface moves, heel hits their partner" spot, which resulted in Niven getting literally pie-faced, but then reversing it, with Green moving out of Natalya's way and letting her hit Niven (a very Chelsea move) and then using the distraction to hit her finisher. The match was fun, the commentary was fun, the finish was good, and the right person won. I legitimately thought this was the best match of the night.

That said, when it comes to wrestling I am also an eager and avid consumer of absolute trash, so maybe this was just that, but I loved it, largely because it was trash. That's also possible.