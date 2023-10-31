Mick Foley Offers Three Simple Words Of Advice To Recently WWE Released Talent

Mick Foley has covered a lot of ground over the course of his life in wrestling. He's a former WWE Champion, a WWE Hall of Famer, and a man who even found time to become a best-selling author several times over. But prior to reaching those heights, Foley often found himself being rejected early on in his career.

Because of those experiences, Foley was asked during the latest episode of "Foley is Pod" how he would handle being a WWE talent that was released in this current climate. And while acknowledging there had been changes in the WWE hierarchy since Foley's heyday, he had three simple words for talents looking for a way back to WWE someday.

"Prove Vince wrong," Foley said. "I don't know how much he's in the mix anymore, but at least when I was there, he liked it when people would prove him wrong. He liked it when people took a challenge head-on."

WWE went through a wave of contractual releases not too long ago following their merger with the UFC. Over 20 talents were cut, including Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, and Shelton Benjamin, among others. Due to the standard 90-day non-compete clauses in most WWE contracts, the bulk of released talents are still unable to appear for other wrestling promotions until some time in December.

