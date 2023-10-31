Photo: WWE's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Dress Up As The Judgment Day For Halloween

Halloween is a time for terror and fear, but there's also a place for some levity, which is something WWE's The New Day always brings to the table. Last night on "WWE Raw," Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods confronted The Judgment Day dressed up as — you guessed it — members of The Judgment Day. Dubbing themselves "The New Judgment Day," Kingston appeared as Damian Priest while Woods dressed as Dominik Mysterio. However, the duo failed to impress Finn Balor and Priest with their costumes.

Following the debut of their Halloween costumes on TV, Woods (AKA Austin Creed) posted another look at the tag team on X last night. Be sure to note Kingston's makeshift briefcase and eyeliner, as well as Woods' fake tattoos and drawn-on teardrop.

New Judgement Day pic.twitter.com/RlJRQb7Hpg — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2023

Kingston and Woods recently spent some time feuding with the Viking Raiders, and then Ivar alone, before winning a match as a tag team against Alpha Academy on the October 23 edition of "Raw." It seemed as though the feud with the Viking Raiders was just picking up when Erik was injured, and it remains to be seen what the company has for Kingston and Woods now.

With Big E still out of action for an undetermined amount of time, the New Day will remain a duo for now. The former WWE Champion broke his neck in March 2022, and there has been no clear timetable laid out for his possible return. Though Big E has remained optimistic in interviews, the WWE star did acknowledge that some doctors have advised him to never wrestle again.