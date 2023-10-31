Mark Henry Explains Why He Didn't Like Candice LeRae Concussion Angle On WWE Raw

Candice LeRae wrestled her first match since August last night on "WWE Raw," against Xia Li. However, the match lasted just two minutes, coming to a close via referee decision when LeRae began acting concussed. The moment was reportedly a planned angle, and it rubbed some people the wrong way. That includes WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who spoke about the match on today's "Busted Open Radio."

"It's such a serious thing that I don't want pro wrestling to make plays on the concussions," Henry said. The former WWE star stated that he is close friends with concussion awareness advocate and former wrestler Chris Nowinski, who has helped many athletes and fans learn about the repercussions of head injuries. Additionally, Henry revealed that he plans to donate his brain to science to be studied after he dies, and he takes this matter seriously.

"We need to have people to really acknowledge and know, 'Okay, this is not wrestling,'" Henry continued. "So if you ... make plays on it, it's distracting and it's confusing, and I feel like somebody might actually have a concussion and they won't be diagnosed, you know what I'm saying?"

Henry's views echo those of AEW star Jon Moxley, who recently dealt with a concussion of his own. Just days ago, Moxley spoke out about the need for additional eyes to be looking out for concussions during wrestling matches.