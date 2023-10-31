Mark Henry Explains Why He Didn't Like Candice LeRae Concussion Angle On WWE Raw
Candice LeRae wrestled her first match since August last night on "WWE Raw," against Xia Li. However, the match lasted just two minutes, coming to a close via referee decision when LeRae began acting concussed. The moment was reportedly a planned angle, and it rubbed some people the wrong way. That includes WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who spoke about the match on today's "Busted Open Radio."
"It's such a serious thing that I don't want pro wrestling to make plays on the concussions," Henry said. The former WWE star stated that he is close friends with concussion awareness advocate and former wrestler Chris Nowinski, who has helped many athletes and fans learn about the repercussions of head injuries. Additionally, Henry revealed that he plans to donate his brain to science to be studied after he dies, and he takes this matter seriously.
"We need to have people to really acknowledge and know, 'Okay, this is not wrestling,'" Henry continued. "So if you ... make plays on it, it's distracting and it's confusing, and I feel like somebody might actually have a concussion and they won't be diagnosed, you know what I'm saying?"
Henry's views echo those of AEW star Jon Moxley, who recently dealt with a concussion of his own. Just days ago, Moxley spoke out about the need for additional eyes to be looking out for concussions during wrestling matches.
Bully Ray Is Open To Concussion Angles -- If Executed Properly
Henry's "Busted Open" co-host Bully Ray is another tenured wrestling performer with his own tales of head injuries, with Ray describing one match that left him so out of it that he forgot the death of his mother. However, the Impact Wrestling star disagreed with Henry's stance on the portrayal of concussions in storylines.
"I don't mind a concussion angle when done the right way," Bully said. "And I'm proud to say that I've done a concussion angle the right way, and I did it in Ring of Honor, and it worked hook, line, and sinker."
Bully shared his belief that everything should be fair game in wrestling apart from religion and politics. However, it's important to take great care with the way certain subjects, such as concussions, are implemented. Additionally, he agreed with Henry on one aspect of his argument.
"I have been talking about [having] a doctor at ringside for a long time now," Bully continued. "I think having a doctor at ringside protects the work and it protects the wrestlers."
In addition to keeping the performers safer, a ringside doctor can adopt some of the responsibilities currently held by referees, freeing them up to focus on other aspects of their jobs. Henry pointed out that his current employer, AEW, has Dr. Michael Sampson at ringside – the man who once saved the life of Jerry Lawler in 2012.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.