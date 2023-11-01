Mark Henry Explains Why Sami Zayn's WWE Raw Promo Resonated With Him

Sami Zayn continued to settle back into his role as a singles wrestler on the latest "WWE Raw," with Kevin Owens having been traded away earlier this month. Last night, Zayn appeared near the beginning of the show to confront The Judgment Day in the ring, giving an impassioned speech about resisting. Speaking on today's "Busted Open Radio," AEW's Mark Henry explained what made him connect so deeply to Zayn's words.

"Sami Zayn is one of the best guys that we have in the industry today on the microphone," Henry said. "Sami was the best guy on the mic through COVID. He had a whole year and a half to cut promos on the crowd, and it was a role reversal. He was the bad guy; he was the problem at that time. And now, he's the answer — he is the solution."

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Zayn offered up a perfect example of how a wrestler can deeply connect with a crowd. Henry went as far as to compare Zayn's promo to spiritual worship.

"He spoke with such passion and fervor that ... it was like going to church," Henry continued. "I feel like he was preaching. And all of those people that were out there, ... they were invisible. Not one person was looking at them. When you have the power to make three or four other superstars invisible, you are powerful, and that's what happened last night."

Henry's co-host, Bully Ray, elaborated on the point, stating that Zayn's speech made the listener want to stand side-by-side with him in his battle against The Judgment Day. Bully complimented Zayn's ability to take what WWE gives him and make it his own, fully convincing the listener that he believes every word he is saying.

