Arn Anderson Explains Why Cactus Jack Couldn't Be WCW Champion

It may pale in comparison to his now legendary WWE tenure, but Mick Foley's second run in WCW as Cactus Jack, which lasted from August 1991 till September 1994, produced many memorable moments as well. While some of those are times Foley would like to forget, such as the "Lost in Cleveland" skit, there were plenty of good times as well, including Foley's feud with Vader, which produced several violent encounters that even led to Foley losing some of his ear.

As one of the cornerstones of WCW during that time, Arn Anderson got to witness Foley's WCW run up close. On the latest episode of "ARN," which saw Anderson rewatch Foley and Vader's Texas Death match at WCW Halloween Havoc 1993, "Double A" offered some props to "The Hardcore Legend" for his death-defying style.

"I'll just say this about Cactus: I've given him credit and I'll give him credit again," Anderson said. "Every time he went to the ring, he gave you 200% and just served his body up for execution. There's no other way to put it. He did everything humanly possible to kill himself."

As much as Anderson respects Foley as a talent, however, he does believe that Foley wasn't quite WCW World Heavyweight Championship material at the time, despite Foley being in contention for the title during that period.

"I don't think so," Anderson said. "He was better just being this monster that you could beat all to hell, and just couldn't get him to stay down. Your champion had to be someone that would draw kids and girls, sell merchandise, and all those things. That was his job description. Jack had a whole different job description."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.