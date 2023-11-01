Eric Bischoff Questions Decision To Book MJF Vs. Kenny Omega On AEW Collision

On last Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," MJF successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega. The match was made official during the October 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite," when Omega confronted MJF for a title match.

Eric Bischoff, on his "83 Weeks" podcast has questioned why the title match was on "Collision," especially when it was going against college football.

"With no advanced promotion, no story, just announce it, and do it ... I'm not going to be critical of putting it on live TV for obvious reasons, because AEW, Tony Khan, has to service their client. Their client, in addition to the audience, their client is the network," said Bischoff. "Here I just have questions, I'm not being critical — because I promised myself a couple of weeks ago I was going to refrain from being critical as much as I could — but if you're going to put MJF and Omega on free TV — number one on a Saturday night, when you're up to game 2 of the World Series and college football, you know you're going to get your a** handed to you. And to make that match on a Saturday night against that kind of competition when you know no matter what you, you're going to get your a** handed to you, that makes me question it even more.

Bischoff lamented how the match had no story to it, no buildup, and in the end, shouldn't have happened on a Saturday night. The match between Omega and MJF was the first time the two faced off against each other in the promotion. As of this writing, MJF's next title defense will be against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.