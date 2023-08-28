Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear 2024 Will Take Place Saturday, November 18 In Los Angeles

Tony Khan announced at the post All In press conference that the Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on November 18, 2023.

Khan said that the show will be held at the Kia Forum in California, which has previously hosted "AEW Dynamite" shows. The AEW President also revealed that Full Gear will continue the tradition of being held on a Saturday, which has been the case for the previous four editions of the pay-per-view.

Last year's Full Gear show was held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, where MJF defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of the show and began his AEW World Championship reign.

Tony Khan and co. have a busy couple of months, with two pay-per-views set to be held between now and Full Gear in November. On September 3, just a week after the record-breaking All In show, AEW will host All Out, which will emanate from the United Center in Chicago.

On the post-show scrum, Khan also revealed the addition of a new pay-per-view event named WrestleDream, intended to commemorate the first anniversary of the loss of pro wrestling icon Antonio Inoki. The new show will be held on October 1, 2023, in Seattle, Washington, with that week's "AEW Collision" taking place on Friday, September 30.

At the end of Sunday's All In show, AEW announced that next year's All In will once again be held at Wembley Stadium, and Khan said in the scrum that next year's All Out will also be held a week after All In.