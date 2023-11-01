NXT Star Gigi Dolin Announces Engagement To Former WWE Talent

Despite coming up short against Blair Davenport on last week's "WWE NXT," things aren't all bad for Gigi Dolin. The "NXT" star announced on Instagram this week that she and Impact Wrestling's Zachary Wentz (formerly known as Nash Carter in WWE) are engaged. Dolin broke the news while discussing her recent trip on Disney's Wish Cruise.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," Dolin said regarding the cruise. "I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it's filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life."

Dolin then stated that both she and Wentz have had a difficult few years, likely referencing Wentz's WWE release stemming from controversial photos posted online by ex-wife Kimber Lee. In the months since his release, Wentz has made a return to Impact Wrestling, and Dolin acknowledged that he asked her to marry him on the first night of their vacation.

"There's so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn't have asked for a better human," Dolin continued. "Now it's time to take on the world because 'Adventure is out there!'"

The former "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion concluded by promising her social media followers further updates soon regarding her vacation. It's unclear when Dolin will return to "NXT," but it's very possible that her business with Davenport is not yet finished. Dolin previously pinned Davenport early last month before Davenport's victory last week, leaving the two with one win apiece in their current feud.