Photo: WWE Alum Dwayne The Rock Johnson Dressed Up As David Beckham For Halloween

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a man with plenty on his plate, like politely asking a wax museum to change a bizarre figure of himself, overseeing the XFL's merger with the USFL, and making a surprise appearance on "WWE SmackDown." But there's also time for fun, and Johnson took said time for Halloween yesterday, dressing up as one of the most famous sports stars in history. Taking to Instagram, Johnson made two posts showing him dressed up as soccer/football legend David Beckham. Referring to himself as "a 265 lb Bla-Moan Beckham," Johnson went all the way in trying to emulate the icon, wearing Beckham's classic #7 kit from his Manchester United days, and even sporting a blonde wig with a headband, similar to the look Beckham rocked during his heyday with the club.

The good news for Johnson is that Beckham found the costume more than endearing. The Inter Miami President and co-owner took to Instagram a few hours after Johnson's post to declare Johnson the winner for best costume this Halloween. And it appears Beckham may try to top Johnson by dressing as him for next year's Halloween, hinting he'd do as much when closing his post.

With Halloween now in the past, however, Johnson will now get back to his numerous projects, while also continuing to wait for the SAG-AFTRA strike to end, allowing him to return to his film work. In the meantime, wrestling fans will wait to see if Johnson will have anything to do with WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this April, after he expressed interest in facing cousin Roman Reigns while discussing aborted plans for a match at WrestleMania 39.