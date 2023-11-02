Dave Meltzer Analyzes The AEW Tag Team Division

Anyone who watched last night's "AEW Dynamite" was witness to something of an attitude change in Matt Jackson. After losing the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, Jackson grabbed a steel chair and began whaling on the ring posts. Minutes later, he appeared backstage to confront Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho regarding their new partnership.

Speaking on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," co-hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez gave their assessment of what this means for the team's future. Both agreed that it seems very evident that Matt and Nick Jackson are turning heel soon. On top of that, Meltzer speculated on the company's plans for the Young Bucks at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 25.

"I got the impression from watching the show that it was going to be Jericho and Omega versus the Young Bucks at Full Gear," Meltzer said. "That was the impression I got. I mean, they didn't announce it or anything, so everything is just weird."

Both Meltzer and Alvarez expressed confusion on the booking of last night's trios title match, considering we last saw "Hangman" Adam Page witnessing Swerve Strickland breaking into his home. After that, Page went into last night's title defense like nothing was wrong until Strickland showed up, causing Page to chase him to the back. Strickland's Mogul Embassy allies — Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun — were then able to put away the Young Bucks in a short amount of time.

Last month at AEW WrestleDream, the Young Bucks won a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The belts were then held by FTR, but the team soon lost them to Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Following the title change, the number one contender status of the Young Bucks has not been mentioned.

