RVD Explains Why Impact Wrestling Changing Its Name Won't Make A Difference

Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory 2023 not only featured some high-profile bouts, such as Will Ospreay vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey, but it also contained the news that Impact Wrestling will return to its old name, TNA Wrestling. The move will not officially take place until January, at the promotion's upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view, but it's already drawn plenty of reactions, especially from those who worked under both the TNA and Impact incarnations.

One of those performers to do so was Rob Van Dam, who wrestled for TNA from 2010 to 2013, winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on one occasion, and then Impact from 2019 to 2020. On the latest episode of "1 Of A Kind," RVD was asked about going from Impact to TNA. And without knowing the particulars of why the change was made, this is a move that RVD doesn't see as "making that big of a difference."

"For me, it doesn't sound like earth-shattering news," RVD said. "I think that people call Impact Wrestling TNA anyway, in conversation...I just don't think, on that basis alone, I don't think that just by changing the name to TNA Wrestling, that that alone is going to add a lot of value or any value, in my opinion, being an outsider, to the company on its own. I don't see it adding value to it. But if it's along with another plan, which I'm sure it probably is, that they've got some potentially good ideas, then more power to them."

