John Cena Calls This WWE Superstar 'My Generation's Shawn Michaels'

John Cena recently reviewed some of the most popular matches of his career. While looking back at his match against Randy Orton in 2009 at Bragging Rights, where Cena defeated Orton for the WWE Heavyweight Title, he praised Orton calling him his "generation's Shawn Michaels."

"Randy is my generation's Shawn Michaels," said Cena. "He has [an] understanding of nuance and how important it is. He has the best timing of anybody. Like, he's always there, he's never late. He shows emotion as a performer. He's incredible. He makes difficult look simple, always."

This Saturday, November 4, Cena will be wrestling The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, Cena has returned to WWE, where he's been feuding with The Bloodline. Last month, on October 7, Cena and LA Knight defeated Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the Fastlane premium live event.

While Cena has been back in the ring, Orton, on the other hand, has been out of action due to a serious back injury. Orton's last match was when he and former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle lost the WWE Tag Team Titles to The Usos on the May 20, 2022 episode of "WWE SmackDown." The latest report is that he could return for Survivor Series, which is on November 25, even though, Orton's father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., in an interview this past May, revealed that doctors told his son to retire.