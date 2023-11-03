Why AEW's Ricky Starks Says He's A Tag Team Champion But Not A Tag Team Wrestler

Ricky Starks is currently one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside Big Bill, with the duo having won the title on the October 7 episode of "AEW Collision." Despite his status as a tag champion, Starks recently appeared on "Black Rasslin' Podcast" and revealed that he still doesn't see himself as a tag team wrestler.

"I'm still aiming for the AEW World Championship," Starks said. "I'm still aiming for the TNT Championship and the International Championship. I'm still aiming for these things. I'm not a tag team wrestler. I'm the tag team champion, but I'm not a tag team wrestler, and I want that to be clear."

Starks then said that his partner, Big Bill, also remains a singles wrestler. Despite the success that the two have found in their short time together, it doesn't appear their partnership was planned out too far in advance.

"We are two singles guys that have come together under some weird circumstances, starting at All In," Starks said, possibly hinting toward scrapped plans to continue his feud with CM Punk. "But we made it, and we're doing the damn thing."

The AEW star said that he's now hesitant to publicly share his goals for the future, as things are constantly changing. Comparing the last few months of his career to a video game career mode, Starks said that if it were a game, players would feel that the story needed to be updated and fixed.

"It's such a weird feeling," Starks stated. "There's a lot of highs and a lot of lows, but ... I'm still here, thankfully. Thank God. I'm talking about in this moment, on this Earth, in the company, doing things that I love to do."

