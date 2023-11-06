Big E Picks Pair Of WWE NXT Talents Who Seem Like The Future To Him

Big E may not be an active performer in WWE right now, but he is still keeping a close eye on the onscreen product, assessing both the established and up-and-coming talents in the company. On "Busted Open Radio," the New Day member revealed some performers he views as the future of WWE.

"I really do [think Carmelo Hayes is the future]. Man, he's young, super athletic — Bron Breakker as well," Big E said. "Bron's another dude who I just think is immensely [talented], and a humble dude with his lineage, how he's played in the NFL a bit, and all the things he's done. We did the Oklahoma spring game because he's helping out with recruiting. We were both there together and talking to him, and I feel like he has the right mindset for wanting to get better and wanting to learn from others too. So when you're around guys like that who are young and hungry and want to learn and aren't arrogant, it's really cool to see."

With two reigns as "WWE NXT" Champion behind him, Breakker has firmly cemented himself as a top star in WWE's developmental territory. With Royal Rumble 2024 not too far away though, some pundits, including WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, believe the second-generation superstar should be headed toward a main roster call-up soon. In the case of Hayes, another former "NXT" Champion, he currently finds himself entangled in a budding storyline with his ally Trick Williams, who was recently attacked by a mystery assailant ahead of an "NXT" Championship number one contenders match.

