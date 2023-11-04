WWE SmackDown 11/03/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We all know LA Knight is going to lose to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on Saturday. And by "we all," I mean 100% of us who cast our prediction votes here at WINC. Thankfully, at least it won't be close to midnight here in the States, so it won't hurt as much for us Knight fans. But it's inevitable, and Friday's show didn't do Knight any favors. Knight and Reigns have been in a war of words for a minute, and this week's installment, compared to last week's pretty great contract signing segment, just fell flat. Reigns "re-introducing" himself to Knight felt awkward and neither man really had anything interesting to say to add to the feud.

Knight does have a point in his frustration with Reigns rarely defending the championship he's held for over three years now, but that's the same frustration every one of Reigns' opponents voices in any feud. We get it; we've heard it — though I suppose there isn't much more you can say about Reigns. I guess we're going to keep going back to that well until Reigns decides he's ready to lose the championship.

While I love Knight and I do actually love Reigns (when he actually shows up for work) this didn't do it for me. There wasn't even another beatdown. It was almost boring, and it certainly didn't start the show off hot. It didn't make me any more excited for Crown Jewel, and it didn't make me believe in Knight at all, which is what was desperately needed. Knight is so white-hot with the fans, I don't think his loss will hurt him in any way, but it's just lame he has to be fed to Reigns to get the champion on the card in Saudi Arabia.