WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Picks: Wrestling Inc. Predicts The Winners

This Saturday, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the fifth installment of Crown Jewel. The premium live event, which will emanate from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, features five tentpole title matches, suggesting that the days of WWE hosting glorified house shows in the Middle East are long gone. This is an event with stakes, not to mention a lot of intrigue surrounding the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match.

Roman Reigns is enjoying a historic title run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With the exception of Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39, there haven't been any challengers who've been positioned as a serious threat to his throne — especially since he has Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman in his corner. However, LA Knight has enjoyed a meteoric rise in 2023, garnering heaps of organic fan support while being tipped for a mega push. As such, the match between him and Reigns at Crown Jewel doesn't seem so easy to predict, but can Knight get the job done?

Rhea Ripley has also been on a dominant run since winning the WWE Women's Championship. This weekend, she will face her toughest obstacle yet as she defends the gold against four other WWE Superstars. Can the Judgment Day member overcome the odds, or will Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, or Shayna Baszler cause an upset in Riyadh?

Elsewhere, Logan Paul will face Rey Mysterio, and John Cena will take on Sikoa. With that in mind, let's take a look at the card for Crown Jewel 2023 and predict the winners.