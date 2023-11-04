John Cena Believes Another WWE Star Is The Greatest Of All Time, Not Him

WWE has been referring to John Cena as the "Greatest of All Time" across its television shows, marketing campaigns, and online content, but Cena does not view himself in that light. If anything, the humble Cena believes "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has surpassed the likes of him, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Steve Austin, and others to earn the G.O.A.T. title.

On "After the Bell," Cena praised Reigns for "feeling the energy of the audience" in ways that he used to in his heyday, adding that a lot of their younger peers have yet to figure out those nuances of the business. "Roman is a very improvisational guy and works that style. He's really incredible," Cena said. The 16-time World Champion then explained why the 2020 pandemic era was a blessing in disguise for Reigns, who had been previously rejected by audiences. "He's a sponge and he's athletic and super intelligent. He's a fan of this — and I mean all of this. And most importantly, [he's] a fan of psychology. I say the WWE Universe is the biggest superstar we have. Roman navigated those waters without them ... I don't think Roman is Roman if he doesn't have a time to work in front of no crowd because the crowd was so against the fact that the company believed in Roman Reigns ... everyone has a tough hill to climb once they become pushed."

"When the crowd wasn't there [during the pandemic], ... Roman could be himself," Cena continued. "Night after night, he becomes this extremely nuanced, soft-spoken character, ... and as soon as they bring people back in, he had done such riveting programming that it's like, 'Man, now I want to see this guy.' And he has just done it better than [anyone] I've ever seen. He's the greatest of all time, in my opinion."