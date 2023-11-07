WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Talks About His Relationship With Triple H

Logan Paul has taken to pro wrestling and the world of WWE like a duck to water and has seemingly got the seal of approval from WWE's top management, including Triple H.

Following his win against Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel this past weekend, the YouTuber was interviewed by "Daily Mail" where he spoke about his relationship with WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The new United States Champion stated that it's been great to work with "The Game" and is appreciative of him and the WWE giving him the freedom to pitch ideas to them.

"I'm so stoked that Triple H and the company believes in me like they do. Hopefully I can make them proud and I know I will," said Paul. "He's [Triple H] super receptive to my ideas. I'm a content creator – keyword creator. I like to make stuff, I come up with ideas. When I pitch my ideas, he's all ears all the time."

He added that WWE has given him the opportunity to remain authentic to his identity, and he revealed that he collaborates with WWE management to create new ideas. Paul has excelled as a heel in his relatively short WWE career, delivering promos that have made fans hate him, and impressing audiences with his in-ring athleticism.

The 28-year-old had his first match in WWE at last year's WrestleMania when he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. A year-and-a-half later, the YouTuber won his first title in the company when he defeated Rey once again, this time winning the United States title from the Hall of Famer on Saturday. Paul, who signed a multi-year deal with the company earlier this year, could become a regular fixture in WWE going forward with the US title now around his waist.