Photo: Stardom Star Mariah May Shares Pics With Fellow Indie Wrestler Hannah Taylor

Former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Mariah May has yet to reveal her future wrestling plans, but rumor has it that AEW is very interested in signing her. However, while she's keeping tight-lipped regarding these matters, she has been hanging out with some of her fellow performers. Earlier today, May shared a photo of herself and Hannah Taylor on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, and it went down well with her followers.

The photos depict the pair standing side by side and brushing their teeth with a pink brush. The collage is also accompanied by a caption that boasts a simple love heart emoji, highlighting their friendship. As of this writing, the upload has gained over 50 reports and 760 likes.

May has been a free agent since leaving Stardom in September. During her time with the Japanese promotion, she held the Goddesses of Stardom Championship with Mina Shirakawa, going by the team name Club Venus. Taylor, meanwhile, is best known for competing in Revolution Pro Wrestling and other promotions on the British independent circuit. Some wrestling fans might know her by the name Hannah Simpson as well.

This isn't the first time May has shared photos on social media lately, as she has been working on some exciting projects. She recently took to X and shared the pre-sale details for "The Glamour: Volume I," a photo book that sees her pay homage to "American Beauty" on the cover. The book will also feature over 50 photos of the independent wrestling star.