Former Stardom Wrestler Mariah May Shares Pre-Sale Details For Photobook The Glamour

2023 has been very kind to Mariah May, who burst onto the scene in Stardom and impressed many. She won the Goddess of Stardom titles with Mina Shirakawa, before departing the promotion at the end of September. Now as fans wait to see what will be May's next move in the ring, the 25-year-old is unveiling her latest project outside of it — a photobook.

After releasing a teaser video yesterday, May announced the photobook on X Wednesday afternoon. The book will be titled "The Glamour: Volume 1," and will feature over 50 portraits of May. Though no release date was announced, fans who pre-order the photobook will receive a special 10x8 print of May, as well as the opportunity to win one of four Ace Playing Cards she signed and used in the photo shoot.

The Glamour: Volume I 💋 Pre-order my first ever photo book by Portrait of a Wrestler 🤍https://t.co/goIkkYV8cX pic.twitter.com/DoTvcHEx8E — Mariah May ♡ マライア・メイ (@MariahMayx) November 1, 2023

All pre-orders receive a signed 8x10 and a chance to win one of four signed ace cards 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/ScvGwmQwGQ — Mariah May ♡ マライア・メイ (@MariahMayx) November 1, 2023

While this is May's first ever photobook, she has worked as a model outside of her wrestling career, including doing work for WWE Shop earlier in her career and Calgary's Cowboys Music Festival in 2022. She has also done some acting, with her most notable role to date being a recurring appearance on the UK sitcom "Deep Heat," which ran for six episodes in March 2022.

As for where fans will be able to see May wrestle next, reports have suggested that she could soon be AEW-bound, having first been linked to the promotion back in August. She is expected to be paired with "Timeless" Toni Storm, who has continued to add to her circle in recent weeks, with Luther joining her as her butler, as she prepares to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear.