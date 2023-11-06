Logan Paul Talks About Ticking 'Bucket List' Item Off In WWE

Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel saw Logan Paul capture his first singles title in the promotion, with Paul defeating Rey Mysterio for the WWE United States Championship. Speaking to ESPN shortly after the bout, Paul celebrated his title victory, stating that he worked incredibly hard to make it happen.

The hybrid influencer-boxer-wrestler then discussed why he feels pride for winning the United States Championship, listing off some of his bona fides as an American. Paul said that he enjoys outdoor activities like hunting, sitting by the fire, riding four-wheelers, and "chopping wood."

"[Winning] the United States is like a dream come true, man," Paul continued. "It's a bucket list [item] checked off. And to win it from Rey Mysterio is unbelievable. He's a legend, you know? And he passed the torch to me, so it's an honor."

Paul then stated that he felt it had to be Mysterio who he beat for the title. That's both because the storyline made sense and because beating someone of Mysterio's caliber further solidified Paul's standing in professional wrestling. The 28-year-old then held up the championship and said that wrestling is where he feels he belongs.

"I think I have to [be around more]," Paul said when asked about his schedule as a champion. "You're gonna have to watch 'Raw,' you're gonna have to watch 'SmackDown.' I'm gonna make some surprise appearances and show these wrestlers who's the real king."

As for potential challengers in the coming days, Paul is making sure to leave his options open. When asked who he might defend against first, the champion responded by stating it could be "whoever the f*** wants to try [him]."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ESPN with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.