Spoiler: World Championship Match Set To Main Event WWE Raw

Update 11/6/23, 8:22pm EST: The opening segment of "Raw" involved Seth Rollins calling Sami Zayn out to the ring to offer him a world title match whenever he wanted, in exchange for Zayn's actions at Crown Jewel. Zayn ultimately opted to take Rollins up on his offer the same night, and the match was made official for the main event.

Two days after successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins is reportedly set to defend it again on Monday's "WWE Raw" — against the man who helped him keep it.

Fightful Select reports that the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" is set to feature Rollins defending his championship against none other than Sami Zayn. The report further notes that the match is scheduled for some time, stretching across three TV segments.

Zayn, who only recently began performing at WWE's Saudi Arabia events, wrestled a match on the Crown Jewel kick-off show, defeating JD McDonagh. However, he also appeared on the main broadcast, as well, stealing the Money in the Bank briefcase from The Judgment Day's Damian Priest before Priest could cash in on a wounded Rollins following the champion's tough contest with Drew McIntyre. Whether Zayn achieves his title match by cashing in the briefcase or through some other means remains to be seen.