Why Bully Ray Says There's 'No Way In Hell' LA Knight Would've Won At WWE Crown Jewel

Bully Ray has explained why there was little chance of LA Knight dethroning Roman Reigns as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion at Crown Jewel.

While analyzing last Saturday's Premium Live Event on "Busted Open Radio," the tag team legend stated that Crown Jewel is akin to a live event for WWE, which is one reason why he thought a historic title change, like Knight beating Reigns to end his 1100+ day world title reign, wouldn't happen.

"I thought it was a good show. When it comes to Crown Jewel, you have to understand what it is — it is a glorified live event, a glorified house show. You're only gonna get so much," said the Hall of Famer. "The main event — everybody was talking about LA Knight and Roman Reigns, '[People saying] LA Knight's going to win, LA Knight's going to win.' C'mon, folks. If you really look at this the correct way, there's no way in hell WWE was going to put the championship on LA Knight."

After praising the pre-match package that WWE aired for the match between Knight and Reigns, Ray mentioned how WWE highlighted in the package that Reigns' current Undisputed Universal title reign is one of the longest world title reigns in WWE history, behind Bruno Sammartino [two title reigns] and Hulk Hogan, perhaps hinting that "The Tribal Chief" may surpass their records.

Knight has become one of the most popular babyfaces in WWE, perhaps second only to Cody Rhodes, and received a huge ovation from the crowd in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Despite Knight landing the BFT on Reigns, "The Tribal Chief" got the win after he landed a spear following some distractions by both Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.