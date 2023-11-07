AEW Collision Ratings Report 11/4/23

The most recent episode of "AEW Collision" featured a tag team main event pitting FTR and La Faccion Ingobernable against Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and the Gates of Agony. Despite including matches from Darby Allin, The Acclaimed, and Swerve Strickland as well, Saturday's "Collision" saw a drop from the previous week, with Wrestlenomics reporting 366,000 average viewers for the show. That's a loss of 106,000 compared to the ratings of last week's "Collision," which had MJF defending the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event.

As for the 18-49 demographic, Saturday's episode brought in 116,000 viewers on average for a 0.09 rating. That's another drop from the previous week, which had 0.13 in the P18-49 demo. The most recent episode brought in the third-lowest overall viewership for "Collision" since its debut, and the second-lowest P18-49 demo rating. The episodes of "Collision" that did lower than the most recent episode both went head-to-head against a WWE PLE. While WWE Crown Jewel did take place this past Saturday, it emanated from Saudi Arabia, meaning it occurred earlier in the afternoon.

The highest quarter-hour for overall viewership this past Saturday was the opening 15 minutes, consisting primarily of the match between Strickland and AR Fox. It was the 9 p.m. ET slot that drew the most viewers from 18-49, however. That segment featured The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn taking on Dalton Castle and The Boys, as well as the beginning of Mark Briscoe, Keith Lee, and Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian and the Workhorsemen.

It's also worth noting that the show's overrun, lasting from 10 p.m. until just a minute later, had 410,000 viewers on average and a 0.14 P18-49 rating — the viewership peak of the show. That means many people tuned in to see the show-closing angle between FTR, the Blackpool Combat Club, and the House of Black.