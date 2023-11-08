Former WWE Talent Mojo Rawley Praises 'Underrated' NXT Star

Mojo Rawley has had a rough go of it trying to get back into a wrestling ring. After being released from WWE in April 2021, he contracted a severe case of COVID-19 that put him on the sidelines for quite some time. But the former Hype Bro still has wrestling in his blood, starting a wrestling talent agency – maintaining connections with those in the business — and at one point nearly returned to in-ring action for the ill-fated WES promotion.

Rawley also keeps track of his former stomping grounds of "NXT" and has found himself impressed with Donovan Dijak. And after last night's Rawley could contain his excitement for Dijak no longer.

Loving @DijakWWE's work. Big dawg can go!!!! Underrated big man for sure. — Dean "Mojo" Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) November 8, 2023

It has been a strong year for Dijak following his return to "NXT" late in 2022. He has regularly been in the mix for both the "NXT" and North American Championships, and most notably feuded with former North American Champion Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo. He also squared off against the reigning "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov.

Pretty soon, Dijak may provide Rawley with more to cheer about, officially qualifying for the men's Iron Survivor Challenge, set o take place at Deadline in December. Dijak defeated Tyler Bate to earn his spot.