Mojo Muhtadi (aka veteran WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley) is out there doing good deeds.

The former Hype Bro has signed Vincent, an aspiring wrestler with Down Syndrome who goes by the ring name Triple V, to a talent contract with his Paragon Talent Group.

Instagram user Charlie Rocket posted a video of Triple V and Mojo Rawley closing the deal.

“This is historic for any athlete or entertainer with Down Syndrome!!” Charlie posted. “Today Triple V for WWE got signed to one of the biggest pro wrestling management companies in the world! Paragon Talent Group!!! Thank you Mojo for making history! The world is ready for VVV and he is ready to show the world it is time to break down barriers for athletes and entertainers with Down Syndrome!

“This is the beginning of a movement!!! Vincent has a team now! He is already getting booking requests and brand deal requests! This is bigger than Instagram… this is his career being born. This is a dream coming to life before our eyes. This is history! This is the beginning of Vincent being able to help take care of his sister Janie!”

On his own Instagram page, Triple V mentions wanting to be a professional wrestler for his sister, Janie, and has a petition site, Triple V for WWE, in hopes of getting signed by the promotion. The young man recently got the attention of WWE star Sasha Banks who put him over on social media and even spoke to him on the phone.

As for Mojo Rawley, he is looking to return to the ring soon after having a long battle with COVID following his WWE release. Rawley also recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Grace last month.

