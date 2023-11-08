Video: WWE's Tiffany Stratton Brags After Qualifying For NXT Iron Survivor Challenge

It's now been more than a month since Tiffany Stratton unsuccessfully tried to win back the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship from Becky Lynch, with Lynch herself having already passed the title on to Lyra Valkyria by this point. Stratton has now started to gain some of her momentum back, walking away from last night's "NXT" with a victory against Fallon Henley and a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Following the show, Stratton appeared in an exclusive video on WWE's X account to gloat over her win.

"I'm a former 'NXT' Women's Champion," Stratton said. "This stuff comes easy to me. ... Did you expect anybody else to qualify first? I'm done with Fallon, and I've secured my first-class ticket to Deadline. And it's only a matter of time before I become 'Tiffy Two-Times.'"

Last night's match went on for a little over 10 minutes before Stratton put Henley away with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Going into the bout, Henley had been stacking up wins on "NXT Level Up," but hadn't competed in a singles match on the primary "NXT" show since May.

Stratton now becomes the first to qualify for the second-annual Iron Survivor Challenge. The match type was unveiled last year as a replacement for WarGames, which had been elevated to the main roster. The match uses a point system to determine the winner, with points picked up by pinning or submitting another wrestler, or receiving a disqualification. Two wrestlers start in the ring and another joins every 5 minutes until there are five wrestlers in the ring. After 25 minutes, the competitor with the most points wins.

This year's Iron Survivor Challenge will once again take place at WWE NXT Deadline, with both men's and women's matches scheduled. Deadline is set to air on December 9, emanating from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.