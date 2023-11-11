Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Recalls His One Request Of AEW After Jay Briscoe's Death

Having been associated with Ring of Honor for almost as long as the promotion's existence, Cary Silkin was always around The Briscoes, watching Jay and Mark Briscoe go from teenage upstarts to one of the greatest tag teams in history. When Jay tragically passed away earlier this year in a car accident, Silkin felt it was only right to offer any sort of gesture he could to the Briscoe family.

While talking about his collection of the classic Ring of Honor championships during an appearance on "The Insiders," Silkin revealed that after Briscoe's death, he made a point of contacting new ROH ownership, led by Tony Khan, about returning to the belts to the rightful people.

"The tag team titles ... when the tragedy happened with Jay Briscoe, I just said, 'Look, they made replicas for these, but when that happened, I told the powers that be at the Tony Khan Ring of Honor, 'I just want Mark and his family to have these belts.' And, of course, they were good with that," said Silkin.

A strong argument can be made that no one other than the Briscoe family should have the old ROH Tag Team Titles, as the brothers stand alone in ROH history with the most ROH Tag Title reigns, and the longest combined days as champions at 1,485 days. Their 13th and final reign was ongoing at the time of Jay Briscoe's death, with the duo having defeated FTR to regain the titles at the ROH Final Battle show in December 2022.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Insiders" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription