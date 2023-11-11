Corey Graves Contrasts WWE NXT With Time He Spent In FCW

Over the last 20 or so years, WWE has gone through various developmental systems. The company once used smaller promotions like Ohio Valley Wrestling and Deep South Wrestling before making the switch to FCW and, eventually, NXT. "WWE SmackDown" commentator Corey Graves is someone who went through both FCW and NXT, and the retired wrestler compared the two experiences while appearing on "The Kurt Angle Show."

"FCW vs. NXT — it was two completely different systems, basically different worlds," Graves said. "[In] FCW, we were sort of the red-headed step-children on this island down in Tampa, hoping that maybe one of us, someday, would make a couple of bucks."

The commentator recalled making the standard amount of $500 or $600 per week, with most days spent training while performing at live events at night in front of very small crowds. Graves then brought up a conversation from his time in developmental with current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, with Graves expressing his confusion over the bleak standards in FCW knowing they were put on by WWE in some form.

"It was absolutely not glamorous," Graves continued. "So I think the goal when making the NXT changeover was to really overhaul the entire system, and I know that was really [Paul "Triple H" Levesque's] baby at the time."