Photos: Logan Paul Takes His New WWE United States Championship Title Everywhere

Flashy social media star Logan Paul is showing off and making sure all of his followers are aware he's now carrying gold in WWE. The new United States Champion posted a gallery of photos of himself with the title on Instagram after defeating Rey Mysterio at WWE's 2023 Crowd Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

The part-time sports entertainer and part-time boxer posted photos of himself in bed with the championship alongside his fiancee, Nina Agdal, on his roof smoking a cigar with the belt, drinking his Prime hydration drink on a treadmill wearing the championship, and even in the shower, mimicking Shawn Michaels' iconic Playgirl magazine cover. "Champ life," Paul captioned the photo gallery.

Mysterio's Latino World Order stablemate Zelina Vega commented on the post and said ".......this MFer here." Current star Liv Morgan and WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson "liked" Paul's post as well.

The 28-year-old's win at the event in Riyadh marks his first championship reign in the company. Paul called out former champion Mysterio after a boxing victory over Dillon Danis in mid-October. After the bout, he publicly announced he was headed back to the company because he had his eye on the United States Championship. Paul's victory over Mysterio at the PLE wasn't clean, however, with a member of his entourage passing him a pair of brass knuckles to help Paul cheat to win the title.