Backstage Report On Major Shift WWE Could Make With NXT Following CW Deal

Earlier this week, it was announced that "WWE NXT" would be moving from the USA Network to broadcast on The CW starting next year, with a major rights fee boost for WWE. The latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter offers up a few more details on the deal, including a report that discussions are being had within the company about making "NXT" a touring show, traveling to arenas across the country to film episodes live. However, nothing is set in stone as of yet.

With a few exceptions, "NXT" has long been taped at either the WWE Performance Center or, before that, Full Sail University. NXT PLEs used to be tied to a main roster PLE, taking place in the same town a night or two before. This has started changing, however, with recent PLEs held on their own weekends.

The Newsletter runs through some of the positive and negative points of making the change from filming at the PC to touring. The increased rights fees would help offset the added costs from touring while also offering a potential ratings boost, as well as events having larger live attendance. On the other hand, moving away from the Performance Center would mean less training time and a lot more travel for the company's developmental roster.

While it's still unclear what WWE plans to do with NXT moving forward, the company has notably been featuring more main roster talent on the brand. Becky Lynch recently held the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship, and the company notoriously loaded up its Tuesday night show with talent when it was revealed that "AEW Dynamite" was going head-to-head with "NXT" for one night only. On top of that, recent weeks have seen "NXT" featuring "Raw" and "SmackDown" stars such as Lynch, Xia Li, Alpha Academy, Shotzi, Tegan Nox, and more.