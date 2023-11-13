Trish Stratus Discusses Balancing WWE Career With Being A Mom

Trish Stratus has built a legendary resume inside the professional wrestling world, but outside of it, she now has the added responsibility of being a mother. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Stratus explained how her approach to wrestling has changed as she tries to balance her parenting duties with her in-ring career.

"As a mom I'm like, let me see how many times I can bash my face on a steel cage and see what sort of a contusion I can have and make them freak out. It was definitely something I was thinking about [heading into WWE Payback]. Of course, there's that [thought] of like, will the kids like it? But there is this, because it's a big decision as a mom to be like, 'Okay, I'm gonna now go on the road week after week. Is that okay? Can I leave my kids?' But then I was also showing them that mom's passionate about something, she's going after her dreams, she's doing something kind of cool and awesome, and that's important, right? They see me being fulfilled, it makes me a better person, it makes me a better mom."

Stratus returned to WWE in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, helping Becky Lynch and Lita even the odds against Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Dakota Kai & Bayley). After Stratus turned on her tag team partners, she was entered into a storyline against Lynch, leading the two to later square off inside a steel cage at WWE Payback. While the WWE Hall of Famer has not wrestled since the September premium live event, she recently entertained the possibility of stepping back inside the ropes for an opportunity to secure her eighth championship in WWE.

