Former WWE Universal Champion Filling In For New Father Corey Graves On SmackDown

Friday night's edition of "WWE SmackDown" will be without a regular name at the commentary desk, as Corey Graves and former women's champion Carmella recently celebrated the birth of their first child. Fortunately for viewers, WWE has a plan for Graves' absence, as we learned via a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he's replacement (for this episode, at least) will be none other than former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

In the video, Owens, who doesn't have a match this week, approaches "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis and offers to take the spot, given that Graves "somehow managed to procreate with Carmella." Owens goes so far as to compliment Aldis' "striking blue eyes" before Aldis agrees to give him a shot at commentary — on the condition that Owens doesn't get involved in matches or get physically involved with anyone throughout the evening.

"Knowing that you're a passionate individual, which is a nice way of saying that you can be a bit of a hothead, if you put your hands on anybody, I will have to suspend you," Aldis says. "So the spot is yours, but just know that that's the one rule." Owens agrees to Aldis condition, then asks Aldis if he has an extra tie — the video ends with Aldis leading Owens away while Owens asks if he has a tie collection somewhere.

It's been less than a month since Owens was drafted back to "SmackDown" in exchange for Jey Uso, Aldis' first official act as GM. Owens had spent most of 2023 in a tag team with Sami Zayn, who remains on "Raw." Since coming over to the blue brand, Owens has been primarily involved with the team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, defeating Theory in the ring two weeks ago.