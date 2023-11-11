WWE SmackDown 11/10/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When Legado del Fantasma debuted on the WWE main roster, I was skeptical as to how well they'd be positioned. When Rey Mysterio aligned himself with the group, re-establishing the LWO and setting the Fantasma name aside, all of that changed. The move gave instant credibility to Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro, as well as Zelina Vega, who reached career heights she hadn't seen previously, representing the group, and all of Puerto Rico, at Backlash earlier this year in San Juan.

The lack of intrafaction tension to this point within the LWO has been telling, especially with the amount of matches the group, and its individuals, has lost in the time since their "NXT" graduation. So it made far more sense for an OG like Carlito to come out and question the way Escobar went about his "protection" of Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Next thing we know, we get Santos going full bad guy, stomping Mysterio and saying, "You were my hero. It was supposed to be us."

So many things come out of this now — Escobar/Mysterio first and foremost, but also, do Cruz and del Toro question the actions of their former leader? Does Vega take exception, ultimately drawing out a female voice from the other side? Does Dominik Mysterio get involved here at any point? To the latter query there, I'd say it makes a lot of sense, if one were to argue that Rey has now failed his son and an adopted son (or sons!) within the span of one year.

There's a lot to play out here still, but the way they've sketched it to this point gives us every reason for optimism, and so many options.