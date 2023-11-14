Tyson Kidd Details His Biggest Challenges And Accomplishments As A WWE Producer

Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) may not be able to wrestle anymore, but he still remains heavily involved behind the scenes, serving as one of WWE's backstage producers. In this position, Kidd frequently works with WWE's women's division to coordinate matches for television and premium live events. During a recent interview with "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Kidd detailed some of the biggest successes, and challenges, surrounding his role as a full-time producer.

"I'm proud of Charlotte [Flair], Bianca [Belair], and Asuka — SummerSlam triple threat. I was really proud of the women's Royal Rumble this year. I loved it. I thought all the drama and the suspense on the end with Liv [Morgan], Rhea [Ripley] and Asuka was exactly what we were looking for," Kidd said. "The truth is, I had a whole different finish planned using Nia [Jax], who I got okayed to come in as a surprise entrant. She wasn't re-signed yet at that point. I had a whole different finish involving her, and it got changed, maybe two days before. I remember thinking like, 'Oh, I'm not going to come up with anything better.' I felt a little frustrated, not mad at anybody, that's the game, sometimes your idea goes through, and sometimes there's little tweaks."

Despite his initial frustration with the change in creative plans, Kidd noted that these alterations resulted in what he believed to be a better match finish compared to the one he was originally envisioning. As such, Kidd said he learned a valuable lesson through producing the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

"I learned a lesson to not fall in love, not get married to these ideas, because things change, and it's all moving parts, and we'll figure it out."

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.