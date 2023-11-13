Montez Ford Details The Importance Of Being On WWE WrestleMania Card

It's no secret that every WWE Superstar wants to be on the WrestleMania card. Montez Ford was a guest on the November 10 episode of "Busted Open Radio," where he explained how WrestleMania is going to be a big deal on his and his wife's reality TV series, "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez."

"We're going to have stuff that we go through, but it's stuff that we go through that's critical to us, like for example, WrestleMania is the pinnacle of everything everyone works for here, every single year," said Ford. "No matter who's here on the roster, from 'Raw' to 'SmackDown' [to] 'NXT,' they want to be a part of WrestleMania. It's WrestleMania. It's the showcase of the immortals. One of the things in our show ['Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez'] is being a part and how to be a part of WrestleMania."

Ford later added how he and Belair have different "avenues" on how they try to be part of WrestleMania since she's a singles competitor and he's a tag team competitor. It's also different for them because she's on the women's side and he's on the men's side.

Ford and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, were part of this year's WrestleMania — they defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis), The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar), and Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Belair, on the other hand, successfully defended the WWE Women's Championship (then known as just the "Raw" Women's Title) against Asuka at WrestleMania 39. The title, of course, is now being held by IYO SKY. SKY's last televised title defense was actually against Belair earlier this month at Crown Jewel.

