Reported Rumor Killer On WWE's Creative Plans For Randy Orton

It was recently reported that Randy Orton could be returning to WWE at the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury. Fightful Select has now allegedly been told that "The Viper" is not scheduled to win a major championship upon his rumored return. The report notes that rumors had been circulating on Instagram that Orton was slated to win a major belt following his comeback.

Orton's most recent appearance for WWE came on the May 20, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown." That night, The Usos – Jimmy and Jey Uso — defeated Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) to unify the "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championships following interference from Roman Reigns.

It's said that Orton suffered a serious back injury and that doctors had warned him to never wrestle again following surgery in November 2022. However, "The Viper" was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center in September, fueling speculation that he was preparing for a return to the ring.