Sarah Stock Explains Why Joining AEW Was Long & Difficult Process

Three years after her tenure as a coach in WWE ended, Sarah Stock found a new full-time home in AEW, joining the promotion as a coach and producer back in March. But the former TNA and CMLL wrestler, who gained fame working Arena Mexico as Dark Angel, could've been involved behind the scenes in AEW much sooner — if not for outside forces getting in the way.

In an appearance on "AEW Unrestricted," Stock went through the process of how she wound up in AEW and revealed that the promotion first contacted her after she had returned to Mexico for a brief comeback tour with Robles Promotions. Despite being on the same wavelength, it then became a long process leading to Stock finally joining the promotion in her hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

"It all moved very quickly, and then very slowly," Stock said. "It moved quickly in terms of ... I really wanted to work with the company. We came to an agreement on things. The unfortunate part is being a Canadian citizen — things aren't as easy as starting to work. All the red tape and getting the visas, all that kind of stuff, it was about a year later, a year after that conversation that I actually stepped foot in the doors in Winnipeg."

