Why Bianca Belair Might Follow Becky Lynch's Lead, Return To WWE NXT For Women's Title

Bianca Belair is keen to emulate Becky Lynch by returning to "WWE NXT" and capturing the "NXT" Women's Championship.

Belair, in a recent appearance on "The Wrestling Classic" podcast, stated that she understood why "The Man" returned to her roots in "NXT" to win the one title that had eluded her in WWE.

"When I saw Becky in 'NXT' and then she got the title, I was like, 'Oh, wait,' because she never got the title when she was in 'NXT' and so I was like very happy for her. I was like, 'You go and get that title' because we all know that — especially because when you start in 'NXT' — that's where you're trying to prove yourself," said Belair.

She added that she wants to follow in Lynch's footsteps and eventually capture the "NXT" Women's Championship, which she couldn't win in her four-year run on the developmental brand.

"So when I saw her get that title I was like I know that was like a check mark for her. And even though she's gone to do like great things, that was always like something she wanted to check off her list," said "The EST of WWE." "I'm like, 'You know what, I can feel her' because I feel the same way. So yes I can see like one day trying to go and mark that off of my accomplishments list because I was never able to do that."